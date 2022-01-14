Waukesha County judge rules against ballot drop boxes
A Waukesha County Judge has ordered a halt to the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin elections. Judge Michael Bohren said Thursday he would finalize an injunction in 10 days ordering the state Elections Commission to withdraw its guidance to municipal clerks regarding drop boxes that are not located in their offices. Bohren ruled […] Source: WRN.com
Brown County district attorney won't charge man who shot, killed woman in Marathon gas...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Before she was fatally shot, Dominique Wilson, 34, repeatedly pointed a loaded handgun at people involved in a dispute at the Marathon station.
Other than 1 to 3 inches of snow in LaCrosse, winter storm Izzy that's hitting Midwest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM
A powerful storm moving through the Midwest will largely bypass Wisconsin but could bring travel headaches across portions of the U.S. this weekend.
Catholic Charities reaches milestone as 100th Afghan refugee arrives in Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM
About 150 evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to arrive by mid-February in the Green Bay area.
Wisconsin averaging nearly 11,000 COVID-19 cases a day as the state announces a system...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM
The DHS is currently undergoing an update to its reporting system. As a result, the DHS expects data to be temporarily elevated over the next few days
Alcohol-Related Deaths In Wisconsin Jump By 25%
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Tomah Man Who is A Jackson County Jailer Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Inmate
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/13
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM
Hillsboro Survives Wonewoc-Center Scare in High School Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM
