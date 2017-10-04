Wandering Thoughts: Don’t Throw Sen. Al Franken Away

WISCONSINREPORT.COM 11-17-20017 – Let’s get real. It was bound to happen. The stampede of ME-TOO-ism is muddying up the waters and, unintentionally, I’m sure, dirtying some fine people who have been doing some otherwise great things. Some of them, such as Minnesota U.S. Senator Al Franken (above photo insert-left), have apparently not done anything terrible enough to warrant them resigning. In Franken’s case, it’s just does not appear to be warranted.

Model, sports commentator, and radio personality, Leeann Valez Tweeden’s (above photo-center) story of her memories of her brief appearance with Franken in 2006, makes for interesting and very viewable television. She has most recently been part of a KABC radio show called McIntyre in the Morning with Doug McIntyre & Leeann Tweeden.

Tweeden has admitted she wanted to be part of the MeToo brigade of women telling of their grievances about the past bad behavior of men. As a result she brought out the memory of, what she felt, was an unwelcome kiss from Al Franken in 2006. She did so, so she could, as she put it, “stand on the shoulders” of the many MeToo women. However, if one listens to her lengthy account, carefully, the incident she tells about is not really that damning.

There are several videos on the internet that are recordings of on-air interviews from appearances and pieces of the conversations in news reports. Since her story broke, she has appeared on a number of programs on different national channels. I have viewed many of them, including her live appearance of ABC’s The View, Friday, November 17, 2017. Nearly all of what she said on that show closely followed the other accounts she has given in other interviews I have seen.

Remember, this incident did not take place while Al Franken was a United States Senator from Minnesota. Even though there’s really nothing terrible about Leeann’s experience, it took place in 2006, when Franken was still a comedian. He wasn’t elected to represent the state in the U.S. Senate until two yeaars later.

In any event, Franken says he doesn’t remember the rehearsal kiss quite the same as Leeann Tweeden, and these many years later, in retrospect, he isn’t as proud of the posed “groping” photo. It’s just not as funny now as he thought it would be when the humorous bent was still running through his veins in 2006, way before he became a more serious person as a U.S. Senator in 2009. He has apologized to Leeann Tweeden and she has accepted his apology.

Alan Stuart Franken (Democrat) is an American politician serving since 2009 as the junior United States Senator from Minnesota. He has been serving honorably in that position ever since, furthering and defending the call for Net Neutrality and other internet and human rights related issues. He has also been a stanch supporter of legislative projects involving health, women, children and families.

As an example of his normal treatment of women, in general, a group of seven former staffers are defending Franken. An article in the publication called The Hill, quotes the group’s statement thusly: “Many of us spent years working for Senator Franken in Minnesota and Washington. In our time working for the senator, he treated us with the utmost respect.”

The Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 statement from the women, went on to state: “He valued our work and our opinions and was a champion for women in both the legislation he supported, and in promoting women to leadership roles in our offices.” The statement was signed by Katherine Blauvelt, Alexandra Fetissoff, Jessi Held, Natalie Violin Lehr, Charlotte Slaiman, and Bethany Snider.

It is unfortunate that this kind, thoughtful, caring, well-meaning, patriotic person, is having his good name bandied about in the same breath as some of the other, less favorable, political names in the news lately. To my careful thinking, the Leeann Tweeden vs Al Franken situation does not deserve to be discussed in the same breath with any of the MeToo stories being brought to the light of day.

