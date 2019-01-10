Vos predicts lame duck actions will be upheld

Several groups want a Dane County judge to overturn new laws that restrict the authority of Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Their lawsuit alleges Republican leaders illegally convened a legislative session to take up the Republican-authored bills. “I’m sure we will probably waste a bunch of taxpayer dollars on these liberal […]

