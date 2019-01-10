Mauston Man Attempts Houdini Act Trying to Escape Custody

A Mauston man’s Houdini act didn’t quite work out and now he’s facing multiple charges including Escape, Obstructing an Officer, and five counts of Felony Bail Jumping. On January 7th authorities reported to a residence on North Union Street for a physical disturbance. Upon arrival authorities noticed a man running, authorities eventually got the man to lie down on his stomach. The man first gave officers a false name before being identified as 23 year old Jacob Ruetten. Ruetten was cuffed and placed in the back of a squad car while authorities talked with a witness. When authorities returned they noticed Ruetten out of the squad car running away. Reutten was later detained and admitted to using methamphetamine. Dash cam footage showed Reutten had slipped the cuffs and squeezed through the cages partition window into the front seat where escaped out of the vehicle.

