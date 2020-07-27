Vernon County Accident driver pronounced dead.
On 7/26/2020, at approximately 3:17 PM, the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a one vehicle accident on State Highway 56 near County Road SS in the Town of Liberty. It was reported that a vehicle and its trailer rolled ejecting the operator. Dustin M. McCartney, age 46 of rural Richland Center WI, was traveling east on State Highway 56. It is believed due to the heavy rain that McCartney lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway. The vehicle traveled sideways before rolling and ejecting the driver. McCartney had a dog in the vehicle that was transported to the Vernon County Human Society to be evaluated for possible injuries. McCartney was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. McCartney was pronounced dead on scene by the Vernon County Coroner. This marks Vernon Counties first traffic fatality for 2020.
Source: WRJC.com
-
MASK CONFUSION: Patchwork quilt of rules, regs develops over COVID-19 face-covering issue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM
Green Bay requires masks in public buildings. Ashwaubenon doesn't. De Pere will vote Tuesday. Brown County could vote, but likely won't before August
-
Vernon County Accident driver pronounced dead.
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2020 at 2:46 PM
On 7/26/2020, at approximately 3:17 PM, the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a one vehicle accident on State Highway 56 near County Road SS in the Town of Liberty. It was reported that a vehicle and its trailer rolled […]
-
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a male subject found unresponsive in an...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2020 at 2:43 PM
On July 24, 2020 at approximately 7:26 pm, Juneau County Communications Center was advised of a male subject found unresponsive in an apartment in the Village of Necedah. Juneau County Sheriff’s Office as well as Camp Douglas Rescue personnel […]
-
Brown, Margery Lynn age 57 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2020 at 2:39 PM
Margery Lynn Brown, age 57, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home due to long term illness. It was a hard struggle.
-
PDPW Managers Academy Postponed
on July 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Due to travel restrictions and limitations brought on by COVID-19, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin has decided to postpone the 2021 PDPW Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals.
-
Former Ag Instructor, Bill Maurina, Passes
on July 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Funeral services will be held next month in Spooner for William Maurina, 90, who served as the agriculture instructor and FFA advisor in Barron for many years.
-
Dane County Students Earn John Lyle Scholarships
on July 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Five young women have been selected for a scholarship from the John T.
-
The Fair Must Go On
on July 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM
I recently attended the Lafayette County Fair and was the winning bidder for Gabe Nelson's turkey! I also was the winning bidder for Dylan Powell's hog at the Elroy Fair in June.
-
Driver Killed After Colliding with Farm Implement
on July 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM
A 73-year-old man is dead after the SUV he was driving collided with a crop sprayer last week.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.