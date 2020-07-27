Vernon County Accident driver pronounced dead.

On 7/26/2020, at approximately 3:17 PM, the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a one vehicle accident on State Highway 56 near County Road SS in the Town of Liberty. It was reported that a vehicle and its trailer rolled ejecting the operator. Dustin M. McCartney, age 46 of rural Richland Center WI, was traveling east on State Highway 56. It is believed due to the heavy rain that McCartney lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway. The vehicle traveled sideways before rolling and ejecting the driver. McCartney had a dog in the vehicle that was transported to the Vernon County Human Society to be evaluated for possible injuries. McCartney was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. McCartney was pronounced dead on scene by the Vernon County Coroner. This marks Vernon Counties first traffic fatality for 2020.

Source: WRJC.com







