Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a male subject found unresponsive in an apartment in the Village of Necedah

On July 24, 2020 at approximately 7:26 pm, Juneau County Communications Center was advised of a male subject found unresponsive in an apartment in the Village of Necedah. Juneau County Sheriff’s Office as well as Camp Douglas Rescue personnel responded to the scene. Despite life saving measures a 40 year old male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Camp Douglas Rescue, Mauston Ambulance, Necedah Fire Department, and Juneau County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Source: WRJC.com







