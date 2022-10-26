Van Orden at Sparta prayer breakfast: 'Leftists' can’t be Christian
Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional race, said that “leftists” cannot be Christian at a prayer breakfast in Sparta last week.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
State fines co-owners of popup COVID-19 testing centers for failure to provide services
by Raymond Neupert on October 26, 2022 at 9:15 PM
The co-owners of a company that set up pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be paying a fine to the state. State consumer protection director Michael Domke says Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, the co-owners of the Center for Covid Control, failed to […]
-
Economists say Tim Michels' flat tax idea would only benefit the rich
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM
The findings were written in a letter signed by economics professors from universities in Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
-
Sectional Semi-Final Intro (teaser) Wonewoc-Center v Plum City/Elmwood
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM
-
Froedtert Health sues Tim Michels governor campaign over use of the hospital system's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Froedtert alleges the Michels campaign refused to stop using the system's logo in campaign ads, jeopardizing the system's tax-exempt status.
-
Tuition, student loan debt and 'worthless' degrees: Where Tony Evers and Tim Michels...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Here's what we know about how the candidates would tackle postsecondary education.
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM
-
Tomah Health Schedules November & December Childbirth Education Classes
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM
-
House of Hope receives the biggest grant from Gannett Foundation, addressing youth...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM
House of Hope, the only emergency shelter in Wisconsin licensed to accept homeless children, received the grant from Gannett's A Community Thrives.
-
Van Mater, Eugene Joseph Age 94 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM
