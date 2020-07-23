UW-Stevens Point prepares athletics staff for COVID-19 testing ahead of fall sports

Last week the NCAA released its list of return to play guidelines for the upcoming fall seasons. That includes weekly testing for student-athletes. UW-Stevens Point athletic director Brad Duckworth says says following the weekly testing guidelines for sports like football, volleyball, and soccer would easily involve thousands of tests: “So we’re working on what the […]

