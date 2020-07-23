State Egg Production Up from 2019
Wisconsin egg production during June was 188 million eggs.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers Award Scholarships
on July 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers watershed conservation group has awarded academic scholarships to three area students.
NRCS Public Conservation Virtual Meeting Slated for Aug. 5
on July 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin we will be holding a statewide virtual Local Working Group meeting next month.
Wisconsin Summer Championship Show Still Planned for August
on July 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The Wisconsin Holstein Association announced that the 2020 Wisconsin Summer Championship Show is still a go for next month.
DATCP Budget to be Reduced by $1.15 Million Due to COVID Cuts
on July 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Under the direction of Gov.
UW-Stevens Point prepares athletics staff for COVID-19 testing ahead of fall sports
by Raymond Neupert on July 23, 2020 at 1:24 AM
Last week the NCAA released its list of return to play guidelines for the upcoming fall seasons. That includes weekly testing for student-athletes. UW-Stevens Point athletic director Brad Duckworth says says following the weekly testing guidelines […]
Tony Evers seeks another $250 million in state budget cuts to offset pandemic revenue...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM
The new cuts come after $70M in cost savings state officials made earlier this year.
Records: Fond du Lac man charged with hate crime in fatal crash had history of 'bizarre...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM
Months before Navarro was charged with killing a white former police officer, a court ordered a psychological exam for him.
Brown County COVID-19: Four workers, but no patients, test positive at Oneida Nation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Brown County recorded its 47th COVID-19 death and the number of positive cases exceeds 3,600.
