UW-Madison Elections Research Center poll has Sanders leading Dems in Wisconsin

New polling from UW-Madison shows that support for Bernie Sanders is surging in Wisconsin. The poll, conducted by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center and YouGov shows that Sanders now has a commanding lead over the rest of the field of Democrat candidates for president. We fielded a survey in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to see […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.