USDA Seeks Five Nominees for National Organic Standards Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeks nominations of qualified individuals for five open seats on the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). The 15-member advisory board considers and makes recommendations on the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances and other issues involved in the production, handling and processing of USDA certified organic products.

Each member serves a five-year term and represents specific sectors of the organic community. Current openings for positions beginning January 2021 include:

Two (2) individuals who own or operate an organic farming operation or employees of such individuals

Two (2) individuals who represent public interest or consumer interest groups

One (1) individual who is a USDA-accredited certifying agent

Nominations of qualified candidates may also be used to fill future unexpected vacancies in any of the seven categories representing the scope of the organic community.

Members attend two in-person meetings each year and participate in bi-monthly subcommittee conference calls. USDA reimburses NOSB members for approved travel and associated lodging expenses.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.