USDA Seeks Five Nominees for National Organic Standards Board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeks nominations of qualified individuals for five open seats on the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). The 15-member advisory board considers and makes recommendations on the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances and other issues involved in the production, handling and processing of USDA certified organic products.
Each member serves a five-year term and represents specific sectors of the organic community. Current openings for positions beginning January 2021 include:
- Two (2) individuals who own or operate an organic farming operation or employees of such individuals
- Two (2) individuals who represent public interest or consumer interest groups
- One (1) individual who is a USDA-accredited certifying agent
Nominations of qualified candidates may also be used to fill future unexpected vacancies in any of the seven categories representing the scope of the organic community.
Members attend two in-person meetings each year and participate in bi-monthly subcommittee conference calls. USDA reimburses NOSB members for approved travel and associated lodging expenses.
Source: WRJC.com
