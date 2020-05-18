DWD turns to outside vendors for help with unemployment claims

The Department of Workforce Development has expanded its ability to help people apply for unemployment benefits and to do it faster. The agency announced Friday it contracted three outside vendors to aide claimants.

Two of the companies are call centers and with them on board DWD is able to extend the hours people can call to 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. One of the call centers, Alorica, is expected to start accelerated training for more than 55 workers this week and will eventually have up to 500 at-home employees. The other company, Beyond Vision, is expected to add 40 people able to handle calls about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

“I’m incredibly appreciative and excited for the additional assistance our UI Division is getting from other DWD divisions, state agencies, and vendors,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

DWD is also looking to staff more than 315 workers at its call center and, in addition to hiring more employees, the agency has been reassigning its staff to take calls. Other parts of the state government have even joined in the effort to answer people’s questions.

Source: WRJC.com







