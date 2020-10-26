U.S. Supreme Court declines to change Wisconsin's voting rules, keeps Election Day deadline for mailed ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court upholds Wisconsin’s voting laws, rejecting an effort to require the counting of absentee ballots arriving after Election Day.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
U.S. Supreme Court declines to change Wisconsin's voting rules, keeps Election Day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 11:58 PM
Here's what De Pere Mayor James Boyd learned after a month with COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2020 at 11:51 PM
Boyd was infected with COVID-19 nearly five weeks ago. He estimates his body still is at only about 70% of capacity.
More than 200,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 11:46 PM
More than 62% of all the COVID-19 cases of the pandemic have come since Sept. 1, when the state began seeing a surge in cases.
Effort to force a recall election of Gov. Tony Evers fails to gather enough signatures
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 11:23 PM
A week after insisting she had enough signatures to recall Gov. Tony Evers, the organizer behind the effort admits she does not.
Joe Biden to return to Wisconsin Friday, marking his third visit to the Badger State in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 11:13 PM
While the campaign has not yet said where Biden will appear, the visit will mark his third trip to Wisconsin during the fall campaign.
Wisconsin Health Equity Council to study health disparities in Indian Country
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Four tribal members sit on the new Health Equity Council, which aims to study and find solutions to health disparities in underserved communities.
COVID19 Hospitalizations & Active Cases Drop Over Weekend According to Health Dept.
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2020 at 9:14 PM
