U.S. Postal Service investigates mail, including absentee ballots, found along road in Outagamie County
A USPS spokesman would not comment specifically on when or where the mail was found, or how many absentee ballots were recovered.
Republican Rep. David Steffen faces challenge from Democrat Kathy Hinkfuss in state's 4th...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM
Kathy Hinkfuss, of Green Bay, is running against incumbent State Rep. David Steffen, of Howard, in the election for the 4th Assembly District.
Green Bay sued for accepting election safety grant from nonprofit after receiving another...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM
The Green Bay City Council met Thursday to accept $522,200 from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.
It should be Ryder Cup weekend, but postponing it leaves Sheboygan County tourism with...
by Sheboygan Press on September 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM
The Ryder Cup is estimated to have an economic impact of $30 million to Sheboygan County between hotels, restaurants, shopping and travel expenses.
How to request a ballot, what's the deadline to register and answers to other questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 10:32 PM
Packets of information about voting by mail in the November election are showing up in voters' mailboxes.
Wisconsin eviction rates have slowed during the CDC's moratorium, but landlords are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 10:07 PM
Although the Center for Disease Control issued an order banning most evictions throughout the country, some tenants continue to get evicted
Evers urges Wisconsin to take pandemic seriously
by Bob Hague on September 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM
As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase exponentially in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers is urging everyone to take the pandemic seriously. “Overcoming COVID-19 is on every community, every age group and every Wisconsinite,” Evers said […]
Biden maintains lead over Trump in Wisconsin and two other northern battlegrounds in UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Joe Biden holds "persistent but surmountable" leads over Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan in a new poll by UW-Madison.
Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on September 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in Wisconsin. The state recorded six more deaths due to COVID-19, along with 76 more hospitalizations, according to Thursday’s update from the Department of Health Services. DHS […]
'We're at a breaking point': Shawano schools to shift to online next week as cases climb
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 24, 2020 at 9:40 PM
Superintendent Randi Anderson said the change comes because of climbing COVID-19 cases in the county and a dearth of staff coverage.
