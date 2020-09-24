Evers urges Wisconsin to take pandemic seriously

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase exponentially in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers is urging everyone to take the pandemic seriously. “Overcoming COVID-19 is on every community, every age group and every Wisconsinite,” Evers said Thursday. “It’s on all of us together.” Evers’ plea comes as the state again reported more than 2,000 positive cases […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.