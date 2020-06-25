Two men who packed guns while at Christmas pageant on behalf of former Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila sentenced to year of probation
Jordan Salmi, Ryan Desmith, friends of Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, quietly accept sentences in court for carrying guns into a children’s Christmas pageant.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Despite No State Fair, Cream Puffs Still Available!
on June 25, 2020 at 4:46 AM
One of the most popular attractions of the Wisconsin State Fair will not go down without a fight.
Gaedtke & Pasanen Earn Edge Dairy Scholarships
on June 25, 2020 at 4:46 AM
The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative has recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Wisconsin students.
Sign-ups for WI Farm Support Program Surpass 10,000 Mark
on June 25, 2020 at 4:46 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary says enrollment for the state's very own direct aid program for farmers continues to be extremely active.
Several Changes Announced to Alice in Dairyland Program
on June 25, 2020 at 4:46 AM
As the agricultural industry continues to change with the times, so does the state's agricultural ambassador program.
DATCP to Resume Modified Produce Safety Inspections
on June 25, 2020 at 4:46 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture announced it will resume modified produce inspection operations beginning the week of June 29.
'We're back to square one': Night of chaos lays bare divisions over race, policing in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2020 at 3:46 AM
"I'm at my wit's end. We're back to square one. My mood changes from anger one minute to sadness the next," Ald. Mike Verveer.
What to know about the Forward statue that was toppled during Madison protests
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2020 at 2:19 AM
Protesters in Madison tore down two statues Tuesday night that have stood in front of the state Capitol for decades.
Hans Christian Heg was an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery. What to know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2020 at 2:17 AM
The statue of famed abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg was torn down and thrown into Madison's Lake Monona late Tuesday night. It had stood in front of the Capitol since 1925.
An arrest, an assaulted senator and a statue in a lake: How the Madison protests unfolded
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2020 at 2:16 AM
Statues were torn down, a State Senator was attacked and Tuesday was a chaotic night in Madison. These are the events that transpired.
