Positive COVID-19 tests at 4.3 percent Wednesday

Wisconsin has again seen a rise in positive COVID-19 test percentage. The state Department of Health Services reports Wednesday that 4.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests over the previous 24 hours were positive. Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers from DHS. https://t.co/rNbiV286im — WRN (@WRN) June 24, 2020 That’s nearly double the 2.2 percent from tests reported Tuesday. […]

Source: WRN.com







