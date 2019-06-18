Tuesday is deadline to file for Merrill recall election

Today’s the deadline for papers in Merrill’s upcoming recall elections. Potential candidates have until the end of business on Tuesday to turn in between 20 and 40 signatures to get on the upcoming ballot in five aldermanic districts in Merrill. The five Alders that were recalled- Paul Russell, John VanLieshout, Dave Sukow, Rob Norton, and […]

