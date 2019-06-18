Wiscons joins lawsuit against federal rule allowing doctors to opt out of health care based on beliefs

Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit to prevent a Trump Administration rule allowing doctors to deny health care based on religious or personal beliefs. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the rule can put people in vulnerable situations at risk. “Consider this from the patient’s perspective, if a patient shows up to get needed health care, particularly […]

