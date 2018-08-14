Tony Evers and Scott Walter Win Wisconsin Gov Primaries
WisconsinReport.com – In tabulations of the Democratic Primary for Wisconsin Governor at 12:00 midnight, Tony Evers is the favorite to run against Republican Governor Scott Walter. Evers, 40 percent, has been declared the Primary winner over nine other Democrats running for the opportunity to be on the November ballot. Mahlon Mitchell gathered the next most votes with 20 percent, followed by Kelda Roys with 14 percent. On the Republican side, Incumbent Scott Walter has been declared the winner of the primary with 93 percent, over GOP challenger, Robert Meyer. – WISCREPORT NEWSBRIEFS
