Tony Evers and Scott Walter Win Wisconsin Gov Primaries

WisconsinReport.com – In tabulations of the Democratic Primary for Wisconsin Governor at 12:00 midnight, Tony Evers is the favorite to run against Republican Governor Scott Walter. Evers, 40 percent, has been declared the Primary winner over nine other Democrats running for the opportunity to be on the November ballot. Mahlon Mitchell gathered the next most votes with 20 percent, followed by Kelda Roys with 14 percent. On the Republican side, Incumbent Scott Walter has been declared the winner of the primary with 93 percent, over GOP challenger, Robert Meyer. – WISCREPORT NEWSBRIEFS

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.