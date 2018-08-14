Vukmir will face Baldwin in November

The GOP’s chosen nominee for Wisconsin’s Senate race has survived a vigorous primary attempt from her challenger. Both the AP and the New York Times called the race for Leah Vukmir before 10 PM Tuesday night. In a statement, Vukmir says that Wisconsin needs a senator represents Wisconsin, not “the far left or out-of-touch elites”. […]

Source: WRN.com

