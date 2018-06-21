Tomah Tuck & Tractor Pull Begins This Weekend

The 43rd annual Super National Truck and Tractor Pull rolls into Tomah this weekend. It Starts tonight (Thursday) at 7:00pm. The Show will have 2 sessions Friday at noon and 7pm and 2 sessions on Saturday at the same time. Each session has 2 tracks of action. An estimated 300 competitors will compete for over $200,000 in cash and awards. Over 70,000 spectators are expected to migrate to Tomah to witness the 3 day event. The event is considered by many to be the “Super Bowl” of tractor pulling. The events is $24 per session but will also be streamed online at rfdtv.com.

Source: WRJC.com

