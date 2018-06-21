Gronik steps out of governor’s race
One of Wisconsin’s ten Democrat candidates for governor is dropping out of the race. In a statement posted to his website, Andy Gronik says he’s stepping aside to make the large field a little less crowded. “This journey has been the greatest of my life,” Gronik said. The Marquette Law School poll released on Wednesday […]
Source: WRN.com
