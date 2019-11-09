Tomah Man Arrested for Tenth OWI on I-94 in Jackson County

A Tomah man is jailed in Jackson County following his tenth O-W-I arrest. The Wisconsin State Patrol says 53-year-old Jon Miner was found sitting in a car stalled in traffic on Interstate 94 Tuesday night. Troopers say Miner showed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests determine he was operating while intoxicated. He submitted a blood test when he was booked in jail. He’s also accused of driving after revocation. Miner’s arrests comes after the Wisconsin Senate passed a bill that would triple prison times for a fifth or sixth O-W-I offense.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.