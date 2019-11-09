Mauston School District to Hold Community Planning Session Tuesday 11/12

The Mauston School District will be holding a Community Planning Session Tuesday November 12th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm in the Mauston High School Commons.

As jobs and the economy continue to change, so too must the Mauston School District so that we can ensure our graduates have the knowledge and skills they will need for success. All community members are invited to take part in this important planning event. Participation will have a positive impact on the school district.

Source: WRJC.com





