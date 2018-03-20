Timeline of Justine Damond shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of the July 15 fatal shooting of Justine Damond, an unarmed Australian woman, by a Minneapolis police officer, and ensuing events:
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Senate OKs tax rebate, prison closure, school safety bills6 hours ago
- The Latest: Prayer vigil held after Maryland school shooting6 hours ago
- Marshfield mayor candidates talk city debt, communication issues6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Senate approves school safety bill6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Senate approves Gov. Walker's $100M school safety plan, rejects gun contro...7 hours ago
- The Latest: Senate OKs school safety bill7 hours ago
- Senate passes school safety bill with slight changes7 hours ago
- Replay: Kids in Crisis town hall – Fond du Lac10 hours ago
- Wisconsin will pay nearly $19 million to former teen inmate injured in suicide attempt10 hours ago
- Senate passes bill to close Lincoln Hills12 hours ago
- False Identification and Marijuana Leads to Arrests in Juneau County13 hours ago
- Child Breaks Silence on Drug Dealing Mother and Step-Father14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.