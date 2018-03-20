Senate OKs tax rebate, prison closure, school safety bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate wrapped up its two-year session Tuesday by signing off on bills that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison, create a $100 per-child tax rebate and lay out $100 million for schools…

