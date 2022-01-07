Tammy Baldwin slams GOP for wanting to 'whitewash' Jan. 6; Ron Johnson ticked off that Democrats now have anniversary to 'pound on'
Baldwin was one of a number of Democrats who used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to remember and decry the events of that day.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Tammy Baldwin slams GOP for wanting to 'whitewash' Jan. 6; Ron Johnson ticked off that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Baldwin was one of a number of Democrats who used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to remember and decry the events of that day.
-
Fact check: Advocate says Wis. has 50% of the population paying 50% or more of income for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM
Joe Volk, executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, claimed: "In Wisconsin, we have 50% of the population paying 50%, 60%, 70%, sometimes 80% for their housing."
-
Milwaukee is among four finalists to host the 2024 Republican National Convention,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM
Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City are still in the race for the 2024 RNC, according to a Politico report.
-
4 Area People Killed in Crash near DeForest
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM
-
Jacobson, Donna Mae Age 84 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/6
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM
-
Necedah Hammers Brookwood in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM
-
Officials remind snowmobile riders to stay sober, stay aware as trails begin to open
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM
In 2021, 13 people were killed in snowmobile crashes and, of those, 70% involved alcohol.
-
Human trafficking awareness event Tuesday will emphasize Indigenous victims in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross in Green Bay are organizing a free online event Tuesday for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.