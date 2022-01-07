Hospitalizations are critical number to watch amid ongoing Omicron surge
As the more easily transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to put a strain on health care resources, Wisconsin’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard says the number of hospitalized COVID patients is actually more critical than the record setting number of new cases. “The most important thing to think about right now is what […] Source: WRN.com
Buyer beware: When rural home sales and broadband dead zones collide, decent internet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM
Buyers beware: When home sales and broadband dead zones collide, internet service is hard to find
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson poised to announce run for a third term as early as next week,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM
The Journal Sentinel has learned that in recent weeks Johnson reached out to potential staffers and advisers in preparation for the campaign.
Milwaukee is among four finalists to host the 2024 Republican National Convention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City are still in the race for the 2024 RNC, according to a Politico report.
Tammy Baldwin slams GOP for wanting to 'whitewash' Jan. 6; Ron Johnson ticked off that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Baldwin was one of a number of Democrats who used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to remember and decry the events of that day.
Bernier won’t seek another state Senate term
by Raymond Neupert on January 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM
State Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) announced on Friday that she won’t be running for another term. Bernier served 12 years in the State Senate and 13 years before that as a county clerk in Chippewa County. She says she will be […]
Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson gives March departure date
by Bob Hague on January 7, 2022 at 8:48 PM
Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson will resign his post in March. In a letter to Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds, Thompson said he took the interim position with the understanding he was needed, and that it would be temporary. […]
Duffy praises Ron Johnson as Senator continues to push unsubstantiated claims about COVID...
by Bob Hague on January 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy says he’s not running for office, but he hopes fellow Republican, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, does seek a third term. Duffy praised Johnson during a Thursday interview on conservative talk station WISN in […]
Fact check: Advocate says Wis. has 50% of the population paying 50% or more of income for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM
Joe Volk, executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, claimed: "In Wisconsin, we have 50% of the population paying 50%, 60%, 70%, sometimes 80% for their housing."
