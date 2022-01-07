Hospitalizations are critical number to watch amid ongoing Omicron surge

As the more easily transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to put a strain on health care resources, Wisconsin’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard says the number of hospitalized COVID patients is actually more critical than the record setting number of new cases. “The most important thing to think about right now is what […] Source: WRN.com







