Tammy Baldwin – Is U.S. Sen. Baldwin right that more Americans are without health insurance?

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | Is U.S. Sen. Baldwin right that more Americans are without health insurance?



The Affordable Care Act, signed into law on March 23, 2010, by President Barack Obama, has been a political lightning rod from the beginning. The ACA’s subsidies made it possible for more Americans to buy health insurance in the newly-created marketplaces or directly from insurance companies, or to be covered through Medicaid. But, according to some Democrats, those gains in coverage are being lost. "The Trump administration is attacking our health care system and raising health care costs for families," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a June 24, 2019, tweet. "More Americans are uninsured today than when …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.