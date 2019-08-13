Microplastics are latest threat to health of Great Lakes

There’s a new threat to the health of the Great Lakes. Microplastics – tiny snarls, tangles and shreds of plastic – are appearing by the hundreds of thousands in western Lake Superior. The Star Tribune reports that researchers with the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota-Duluth said that amounts don’t approach what’s found […]

