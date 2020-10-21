State sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

With the state setting another new daily record for hospitalized coronavirus patients, Governor Tony Evers is again urging people to avoid gatherings and stay home. “We know that gatherings are exactly what we need to be avoiding at this time,” Evers said during a Tuesday media briefing. “Large and small, we know that they can […]

Source: WRN.com







