Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, who heads a health panel, contends there is nothing more the government can do to fight COVID-19
“We can’t wave a magic wand and make it go away,” says state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, who heads a health panel, contends there is nothing more the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 1:16 AM
"We can't wave a magic wand and make it go away," says state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin.
-
State sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
by Bob Hague on October 21, 2020 at 12:24 AM
With the state setting another new daily record for hospitalized coronavirus patients, Governor Tony Evers is again urging people to avoid gatherings and stay home. “We know that gatherings are exactly what we need to be avoiding at this […]
-
Stronger than usual turnout as early in-person voting starts across Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 11:04 PM
Early in-person voting started across the state Tuesday morning, with many clerks saying they're busier than usual.
-
'Our economy is going to tank,' Evers warns as coronavirus surge in Wisconsin shows no...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 10:38 PM
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wisconsin have climbed faster and higher than ever with no sign of slowing down.
-
Kewaunee County zoo's bobcat euthanized after cancer diagnosis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM
Baxter was a top attraction since being brought to Bruemmer Park Zoo as a kitten 14 years ago. There are no current plans to replace him.
-
The woman leading the effort to recall Gov. Evers suggests in Facebook posts she's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 10:17 PM
The woman leading the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers suggested she was misleading media outlets and said she planned to "make up some crap."
-
Election workers will have to pull all-nighters to count Wisconsin ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 10:14 PM
State law doesn't allow election officials to take a break to get some sleep, so they'll have to work through the night.
-
Man accused of killing Shawano County brothers in Missouri admitted to disposing bodies,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 9:43 PM
The Missouri man accused of killing Nick and Justin Diemel admitted to disposing of their bodies but not killing them, according to a prosecutor.
-
HSHS hospitals restrict visitors to limit COVID-19 spread
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Visitors will not be allowed at in-patient units at St. Vincent, St. Vincent Children's Hospital, and St. Mary's in Green Bay; St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.