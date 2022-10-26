State fines co-owners of popup COVID-19 testing centers for failure to provide services

The co-owners of a company that set up pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be paying a fine to the state. State consumer protection director Michael Domke says Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, the co-owners of the Center for Covid Control, failed to provide the testing services they promised people. “And instead of slowing down or […] Source: WRN.com







