Snow Plow v Train Accident in Juneau County

On February 13, 2020, at 12:52 pm, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of train vs snowplow truck accident on Cty Hwy M in Cutler Township. Initial investigation revealed a westbound train struck a Juneau County Highway Department plow truck. The operator of the truck was transported by medical helicopter.

No additional details have been released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Source: WRJC.com





