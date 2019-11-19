Siekert, Irving Otto Age 83 of Mauston

Irvin Otto Siekert, 83, of Mauston, passed away Nov 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.He died at the VA Hospice Unit in Tomah, with family by his side.

Irv was born to Otto and Irma Siekert on Feb 4, 1936 in Kendall, WI. His parents purchased the family farm on Hwy 58 south of Mauston when he was two years old and he would live on the farm for over 45 years. Irv loved farming and enjoyed talking about it. He especially enjoyed teaching farming to his very special nephew, Jeff Tucker, a city kid from Illinois.

Irv was in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 9 years. In Oct, 1961, President Kennedy called the Guards to federal service during the Berlin crisis, and Irv would serve until Aug, 1962 at Fort Lewis, Washington.

Irv took over the family farm in 1962 and married Nancy Swanson. They had 3 children together, Michael, Sandi, and David. They would later divorce.

Over the years, Irv drove delivery truck for the Mauston Bottling Company before taking over the farm. He drove milk truck for the Mauston Co-op Creamery while farming, and he finished his career driving delivery truck for Lampert Lumber.

Irv and Joyce Severson starting dating in 1988 and were united in marriage on Feb 19, 1996.

Irv had many interests in his lifetime. He was an avid bowler and bowled in leagues for many years. He also loved to dance and was a wonderful ballroom dancer in his early years.

Irv enjoyed playing various card games. His favorite game was Cribbage, and he played with family and friends on a regular basis until the time of his passing.

Irv was a fan of TV game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and also loved watching the Mollie B Polka Party with Joyce. He liked to watch sports and was literally a lifelong fan of his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. He cheered the Packers to victory with his son the Sunday before he passed away. GO, PACK, GO!!!

Irv is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Joyce; three children, Michael (Jackie) of West Salem, Sandi Pruka (Rob) of Sparta, and David (Lisa) of La Crosse; his step-children, Teresa Verbsky (Donald), Jody Severson-Hoff (Kevin), and Diane Doyle (Bobby). He is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with his special nephew, Jeff Tucker, several cousins, and many wonderful friends.

Irv was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts and uncles, and his step-sons, Jon and Ben Jr. Severson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the VA Hospice Unit for their excellent and compassionate care for Irvin during the final weeks of his life.

