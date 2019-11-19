Police shoot, kill Green Bay man who kidnapped and shot ex-girlfriend
Officials said Luis Cardona was shot and killed by a Kewaunee County deputy and the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Gov. Tony Evers signs bipartisan bills in Oshkosh for emergency services, vaccines, 9113 hours ago
- In first Supreme Court debate, challengers go on attack against Justice Daniel Kelly4 hours ago
- Siekert, Irving Otto Age 83 of Mauston5 hours ago
- Top Republican sues Gov. Tony Evers under open records law5 hours ago
- Necedah Man Facing Drug Charges after Making Improper Stop at Stop Sign6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 5th Offense OWI6 hours ago
- DNR offers ice advice to hunters9 hours ago
- Increase in E-Coli cases in Wisconsin9 hours ago
- Diemel remains found in Nebraska10 hours ago
- Thirty-Nine Vying for 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair16 hours ago
- Nominations Sought for Governor’s Export Achievement Awards16 hours ago
- PDPW Dairy Insights Summit is December 516 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.