Senator Johnson Wants To Toughen Standard For Asylum Seekers

U-S Senator Ron Johnson says he’s working to toughen the standard for asylum seekers who show up at this country’s southern border. The Wisconsin Republican says he’d like to see a requirement of a “more than probable chance” they will experience violence or persecution if they return to their home countries. Right now, if people arriving at the Mexican border can show “credible fear,” they are allowed to stay in this country as their case moves through the courts. Johnson says those cases need to be adjudicated more quickly and asylum seekers should be detained during the process

