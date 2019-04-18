N-F-L Releases 2019 Season Schedule For Packers, All Teams

The Green Bay Packers will play in five nationally-televised games in 2019 — the same as last season. The N-F-L officially released its schedule of games for the upcoming season Wednesday night. The Packers and new head coach Matt LaFleur will play five out of their first seven games at Lambeau Field, but that means much of the second half of the season will be played away from home. Green Bay opens the season September 5th at Chicago against the Bears.

The 2019 Packers schedule:

09/05 at Chicago Thursday

09/15 Minnesota

09/22 Denver

09/26 Philadelphia Thursday

10/06 at Dallas

10/14 Detroit MNF

10/20 Oakland

10/27 at Kansas City

11/03 at LA Chargers

11/10 Carolina

11/17 BYE

11/24 at San Francisco

12/01 at NY Giants

12/08 Washington

12/15 Chicago

12/23 at Minnesota MNF

12/29 at Detroit)

