Sen. Baldwin introduces "Go Pack Go" Act for fair Packers game access

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) introduced the Go Pack Go Act to allow all residents of Wisconsin, no matter where they live across the state, can watch Green Bay Packers game broadcasts.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.