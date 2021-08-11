See photos from damage caused by tornado that touched down near Black Creek
A tornado touched down between Black Creek and Nichols in the Town of Maine in Outagamie County.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
2021 Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Softball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM
Who lost power around Wisconsin during Tuesday night storms?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 2:23 PM
Here are the areas of Wisconsin that have lost power as a result of Tuesday night's storms.
Northeast Wisconsin recovering from storms that produced tornado, power outages
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2021 at 2:03 PM
The tornado touched down after 6 p.m. near Navarino Road and Deerview Road in the town of Maine and damaged a home's roof and windows.
Watch: Video shows tornado near Black Creek
by Storyful on August 11, 2021 at 2:01 PM
'It's getting stronger and bigger:' Video shows tornado as it touches down near State 47 in Black Creek, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Green Bay will offer free high-speed internet in parks where neighborhoods are short on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 1:47 PM
The city would use CARES Act funding to help families who lack broadband access get it for free at four neighborhood parks.
Some Wisconsin hospital workers are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Can they be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Medical experts debunk the belief that health care workers can refuse COVID-19 vaccination. Hospitals have long required shots and medical tests.
Complaint: Woman screamed 'I'll kill you,' then disarmed and shot Oconto Falls officer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM
The officer noticed her weapon missing, then pleaded with the woman, "Don't do it. Don't do it," the complaint says.
Packers open four more acres of public park in Titletown District, bringing public areas...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The 20-foot high platform called Titletown Square can be used daily or for special events.
