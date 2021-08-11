2021 Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Softball Team

Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Softball Team

Local Athletes

1st Team All-Conference

Shelby Justman Wonewoc-Center (Player & Pitcher of the Year)

Kailey Ertel Wonewoc-Center

Faith Butzler Cashton

Natalie Kramer Cashton

Malia Liska Hillsboro

Chelsea Marty Hillsboro

Cheyanne Harris Royall

Libby Rogers New Lisbon

2nd Team All-Conference

Vanessa Anderson Brookwood

Grace Leis Cashton

Lily Von Falkenstein Hillsboro

Taylor Anderson Necedah

Samantha Spaniol New Lisbon

Molly Olson Royall

Kelsey Justman Wonewoc-Center

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Maria Gonzalez Brookwood

Kylie Powell Brookwood

Teagen Hunt Cashton

Taylor Lukasewski Cashton

Grace Holthe Hillsboro

Jaelyn Bloor Hillsboro

Marysta Saylor Necedah

Valerie Williams Necedah

Megan Froh New Lisbon

Kelsi Steele New Lisbon

Maycie Vierck Royall

Madelyn Gruen Royall

Lindsay Peters Wonewoc-Center

Jaelyn Stowe Wonewoc-Center

Source: WRJC.com







