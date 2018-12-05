SCC Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/4

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 57 Mauston 46 (NC)

River Valley 45 Adams-Friendship 22 (NC)

Nekoosa 54 Wild Rose 46 (NC)

Boys Basketball

WI Dells 66 Baraboo 37 (NC)

Adams-Friendship 55 Cambridge 52 (NC)

Wautoma 103 Waterloo 96 (NC)

Port Edwards 65 Nekoosa 62 (NC)

Monona Grove 81 Westfield 33 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.