SBC Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/4

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 57 Mauston 46 (NC)

Hillsboro 62 Viroqua 46 (NC)

Boys Basketball

Kickapoo 62 Wonewoc-Center 43 (NC)

Royall 55 La Farge 15 (NC)

Hillsboro 63 North Crawford 27 (NC)

Wrestling

New Lisbon 48 Ithaca/Weston 36

Source: WRJC.com





