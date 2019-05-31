Royalls Brueggeman is State Champion in D3 Triple Jump Competition
Royall’s Jessica Brueggeman can now call herself a state champion as he out jumped the field in the Division 3 Girls Triple Jump. Brueggeman’s 3rd jump of 38-9.75 was the best jump out of any of the competitors on in the field. Brueggeman had a busy span on Friday as she also helped her team qualify for the finals in both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays alongside teammates Madeline Wainwright, Emma Gruen, and Tenley Wopat.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Heiman, Wallaser & Hinchley Unseated from DFW Board10 hours ago
- JFC Postpones Action on Evers’ Proposed CAFO Fee Hikes10 hours ago
- Dr. Combs Honored with WALSAA Outstanding Advisor Award10 hours ago
- Police logs: Caller reports pothole damage11 hours ago
- Bart Starr, the man: Humility, respect, generosity felt across Green Bay and Wisconsin11 hours ago
- US 51 in Marathon County reopened after two-vehicle crash11 hours ago
- Hillsboro Man Facing Charges of Sexual Assault of Child12 hours ago
- Mary Cook & Gail Klinkner Elected to Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board12 hours ago
- UW System President: Legislature “Kicked Us In The Shins”12 hours ago
- Feds to close Blackwell Job Corps center by end of year1 day ago
- Mark Pocan – Pocan says Trump tweet “directly contradicted” Mueller comments1 day ago
- Joint Finance slashes Evers UW-System funding request2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.