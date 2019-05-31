Royalls Brueggeman is State Champion in D3 Triple Jump Competition

Royall’s Jessica Brueggeman can now call herself a state champion as he out jumped the field in the Division 3 Girls Triple Jump. Brueggeman’s 3rd jump of 38-9.75 was the best jump out of any of the competitors on in the field. Brueggeman had a busy span on Friday as she also helped her team qualify for the finals in both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays alongside teammates Madeline Wainwright, Emma Gruen, and Tenley Wopat.

Source: WRJC.com





