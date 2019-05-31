Drunk driving bills clear Assembly committee vote

Two bills related to drunk driving were approved by a state Assembly committee on Thursday. One of the measures from Mequon Republican, Representative Jim Ott, requires first-time drunk driving offenders to appear in court rather than simply paying a fine. “Maybe standing in front of a judge would have enough of an impact on them […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.