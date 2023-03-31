Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin congressional Republicans slam indictment of Donald Trump
Wisconsin congressional Republicans decried the decision from a Manhattan grand jury to indict former President Donald Trump.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin congressional Republicans slam indictment of Donald Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 3:02 AM
Wisconsin congressional Republicans decried the decision from a Manhattan grand jury to indict former President Donald Trump.
-
Grand jury indicts Donald Trump in New York, first time a former president is charged...
by USA TODAY on March 31, 2023 at 2:55 AM
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump.
-
Concert organizers have 'not secured' Leach as a venue for Train, Better than Ezra, city...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on March 30, 2023 at 9:54 PM
Oshkosh's city manager said Oshkosh Arena has not filed any paperwork to host the concert at the city-run venue, but they've already sold tickets.
-
UW Regents increase in-state tuition for first time in a decade. Here's what you need to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 9:52 PM
The cost of college for an in-state undergraduate will rise between 3% to 5.4% next school year.
-
Television stations asked to pull pro-Kelly Supreme Court ads featuring a rape victim's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 9:50 PM
The victim in the case highlighted in the ads said she had refused to participate in the ads and called them traumatizing and inaccurate.
-
Head of Wisconsin's embattled professional licensing agency tells lawmakers progress is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 8:39 PM
The secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services told lawmakers license approval has quickened but said a backlog remains.
-
Rape victim says Supreme Court ads about her case are traumatizing and inaccurate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM
The victim at the center of a rape case featured in state Supreme Court court attack ads says she is being retraumatized and revictimized by the media blitz.
-
She saved 9-year-old Scott Hanson from drowning in the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA pool in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on March 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM
Joan Cloutier lives in San Jose with her husband, Dan. She remembers well the day she saved Scott Hanson from drowning.
-
Here's what charter schools are and how they work in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 7:39 PM
Wisconsin was one of the first states to experiment with charter schools, which are growing nationwide.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.