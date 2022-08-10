Ron DeSantis – Transition-related surgery limited to teens, not 'young kids.' Even then, it's rare
“They are literally chopping off the private parts of young kids.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Michels defeats Kleefisch in Republican primary for governor
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM
Construction company executive Tim Michels pledges to work for hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin, as he faces Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch in Tuesday’s Republican […]
HS Football Preview – Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM
Zobal, Pellegrini-Kast win Local Elections in Midterm Primary
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Barnes wins Democratic U.S. Senate primary
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2022 at 3:00 AM
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will face U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in November. Barnes greeted supporters in Milwaukee following his Democratic primary win on Tuesday “And while Ron Johnson does the hard work to trying to divide us, and to […]
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
by Bob Hague on August 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on […]
HS Football Preview – Onalaska Luther Knights
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM
Prep your deer hunting spot this summer ahead of fall hunt, says DNR
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM
We’re several months out from the gun deer season, but now’s a good time to get out into your favorite hunting spot to prepare it for the falls. Department of Natural Resources deer specialist Jeff Pritzl says that while preparing […]
Wonewoc Woman Arrested Now Faces Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM
HS Football Preview – Adams-Friendship Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM
