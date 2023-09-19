Republicans propose American Family Field funding plan

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly have proposed a $614-million plan to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee and upgrade American Family Field. The new plan would raise income taxes on MLB Players and staff, including the Brewers. “Unfortunately, the amount of money that was generated and has been spent so far, doesn’t even allow the team […] Source: WRN.com







