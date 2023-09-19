Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 5

Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

– 0 Cashton Eagles (5-0) Cashton received a forfeit victory from Necedah this past Friday, staying undefeated in the season. – 0 Bangor Cardinals (5-0) The Cardinals eased by Brookwood 39-6 Friday to set up a #1 vs #2 matchup of unbeaten with Cashton this Friday. ^1 Onalaska Luther (4-1) Onalaska Luther had no problem with last years and potentially this year’s Ridge & Valley Conference Champions Wauzeka/Seneca blanking them 34-0. ^1 New Lisbon Rockets (4-1) New Lisbon held off Royall 26-22 moving one step closer to clinching a playoff berth in Coach Jared Ulrich’s first year as the head man. ^3 Hillsboro Tigers (3-2) The Tigers took down Boscobel 28-7 to win their 3rd game in a row. A win this week over Riverdale on the road would clinch a playoff spot for the Tigers but a win would also keep them undefeated in Ridge & Valley Conference play. ^4 Mauston Golden Eagles (2-3) Mauston had its biggest win in a few years knocking off Wisconsin Dells 39-37 thanks to a big game from Tyler Link and Brock Massey. -4 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (3-2) The Dells had their 18 conference win streak snapped by Mauston this last Friday. ^1 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (4-2) The Green Devils eased by Poynette 40-14 and along with Mauston are the lone unbeatens in the South Central Conference. NR Wautoma Hornets (3-3) The Hornets got a Dailey double on Friday. The Hornets picked up a forfeit victory vs MPGL and also defeated Clintonville in non-conference action 39-6. -3 Royall Panthers (2-3) The Panthers lost their 3rd straight game and lost two key players in the process.

New to Rankings: #9 Wautoma (4-2)

Dropping out of Rankings: #6 Tomah (2-3)

Highest riser: Mauston Golden Eagles ^4

Furthest fall: Wisconsin Dells -4

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.